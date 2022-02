BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - JBG Plumbing budgets every year so they can give back to local first responders.

This year they were proud to present Brazos County First Responders Association with a donation of $1,000.They also dedicated their newest van to the organization.

As many know, our devotion to first responders is strong. We budget yearly to give back to those that give so much. We... Posted by JBG Plumbing on Thursday, January 27, 2022

