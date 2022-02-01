Advertisement

Without a vaccine not only are you more likely to get COVID, you’re more susceptible to long-haul COVID

By Megan Calongne
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dr. Kevin Dixon with Baylor Scott & White Health joined First News at Four to explain what exactly long-haul COVID is.

He explained that long-haul COVID occurs when patients have symptoms that persist beyond four weeks. These symptoms might include coughing, shortness of breath, fatigue, and even persistent fever. Some patients develop confusion or memory changes, symptoms classified as brain fog. About one-third of patients with COVID experience long-haul COVID.

Dr. Dixon stressed the importance of getting vaccinated to prevent long-haul COVID.

“Having had the vaccination, you’re increasing your odds of not getting the illness, ” Dixon said. “You’re at a lower risk of having these long COVID symptoms.”

For those who have long COVID, getting the vaccine may help with the symptoms.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

