AAA Texas says $3 gas is back and likely will be here for a while

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Joshua Zuber, the Senior Public Affairs Specialist of AAA Texas/New Mexico, joined First News at Four to discuss the trend of rising gas prices and what people should expect at the pump.

Across the Lone Star State, a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is on average $3.04. According to Zuber, it’s going to stay like this for awhile. Overall the demand for gasoline has gone up since 2020 as well as most of 2021, while the excess in gas and oil supply is not as plentiful. There are also many issues globally impacting oil prices, which has led to higher gas prices.

Uncertainty over Russia’s intensions towards Ukraine is contributing to higher oil prices. Russia is a member of OPEC+ and any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause Russia to withhold crude oil from the global market. That could further raise oil prices leading to higher pump prices.

While gas prices may be higher than last year’s, the good news is that Texas has the third cheapest gas prices in the country on average. Despite this, many drivers are feeling the price difference at the pump. To help save money Zuber advised people make sure their vehicle is well maintained.

He reminded people to check their tire pressure because “underinflated tires are dangerous and can lower your fuel economy.”

Other tips include avoid slamming on the gas, follow the speed limit, and use cruise control when conditions allow. To help find the best savings he suggested using an app like the AAA mobile app and signing up for a fuel rewards program. AAA members can save when they sign up for the Shell Fuel Rewards Program here.

