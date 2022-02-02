Aggie shot putter Bryce Foster looking to build on debut throw of 58′ 11 1/4″

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This past weekend in Lubbock. Aggie freshman Bryce Foster stepped into the shot put ring for the first time with an A&M jersey on and logged a throw of 58′ 11 1/4″. It was the 10th best throw in Aggie history.

Texas A&M has a long list of talented shot putters with the names of Randy Matson, Randy Barnes, and Mike Stulce immediately coming to mind. Foster came to A&M with an impressive track resume and Head Coach Pat Henry was somewhat surprised that with what little training he has done and moving up to a 16 pound shot that Bryce would put up that distance in his first college meet.

“He’s got the strength of that it takes. He’s got the quickness. There is just no timing yet,” Pat Henry, Texas A&M Head Track Coach.

“You’ve got to get in the ring and you’ve got to do some things. You’ve got to fail and bounce back. And that’s where he is right now and he’s learning to throw a 16 pound shot not a 12 pound shot put. There is a huge difference in,” added Henry.

Coach Henry knows Foster’s shot put training has only begun and throwing coach Juan De Le Garza will bring out the best in him in time. Today they were working on timing at Gilliam Indoor Stadium in preperation for the Charlie Thomas Invitational on Saturday.

He might be able to unleash another top 10 throw. He certainly has the big frame to do it and plenty of lower support on his body.

“His calves are too big to fit a track pant. He can’t hardly get it over it. I think it’s about the same size as a lot of our ladies waist and he will laugh about it,” commented Henry.

“We ate at a place in Brownwood where we stop when we are going to Lubbock and coming back and we had 70 with us but somehow or another he was first in line and I don’t know how he got up there but he was first in line and he was first going back for seconds,” Henry remembered.

While there are some field events and the DMR (Distance Medley Relay) that will take place on Friday. Foster and the Aggies will take centerstage at 2 pm on Saturday at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium.

