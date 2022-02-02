Aggies fall to 4-5 in SEC with loss to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team lost to No. 22 Tennessee 90-80 Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. It was the Aggies fifth straight loss. Texas A&M is now 15-7 on the season and 5-5 in conference play. The Volunteers improve to 15-6 and 6-3 in the SEC.

Aggie guard Wade Taylor led all scorers with 19 points. Quenton Jackson finished with 14 points. Kennedy Chandler led Tennessee with 16 points. Texas A&M was outrebounded 34-27. The Volunteers had 16 offensive rebounds. The Aggies turned the ball over 16 times.

Texas A&M will return to action Saturday to host Missouri at Reed Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:00 pm.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.