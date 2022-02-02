Bryan Dining Days set to launch the second half of February

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking for a new way to experience some of your favorite Bryan restaurants, Destination Bryan has you covered.

Bryan Dining Days is slated for Feb. 15-28, and it features specialty menu items from participating restaurants. These are one-of-a-kind items created specifically for Bryan Dining Days.

“You’re going to get something special and different that you normally don’t get, or a twist on some of their favorite menu items,” Destination Bryan Communications Manager Abigail Noel said.

Those who participated also earn the chance to win prizes each time they check-in at participating restaurants.

”The more places you go to and check-in to, the more options and prizes you have to get,” Noel said. “This year, just the same as last year, our presenting sponsor Engel & Völkers is donating $1 per check-in up to $1,000 to the Brazos Valley Food Bank.”

There are five chances to win. Checking in at one location earns the chance to win one of three Bryan restaurant gift card packages, valued at $100 each. Checking into five places earns the chance to win an intimate experience with another Bryan restaurant, with details to be revealed soon. Seven check-ins or more earns the chance to win a pair of tickets to a Full Moon Dinner at Ronin’s Farm, as well as a $100 gift card to their restaurant.

Bryan Dining Days is the new edition to what was Bryan Restaurant Month last year.

“We’ve kind of shortened the timeframe to make it a little more enticing to people to go, so they really want to make sure they get to all the participating locations,” Noel said.

It’s a mobile-friendly passport program that’s completely free to join. Destination Bryan will send you a link on Feb. 15 once the pass is live, and that’s when all the participating restaurants will be revealed. So far, over two dozen restaurants are on that list, Noel says.

Click here to sign up.

