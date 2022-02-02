College Station clothing store looking for theft suspect

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Police and store management are asking for help in identifying a suspect they say walked out with between $75-$125 worth of merchandise.

The theft occurred on Monday, January 24. at the Uptown Cheapskate, located at 2410 Texas Avenue South in College Station.

Store officials say the person left the business with an armful of clothing. According to a Facebook post from the store, a reward is being offered leading up to the suspect’s arrest.

Anyone with information should contact the College Station Police Department at 979.764.3600 or the store at 979-977-5615

