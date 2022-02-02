Advertisement

College Station clothing store looking for theft suspect

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Police and store management are asking for help in identifying a suspect they say walked out with between $75-$125 worth of merchandise.

The theft occurred on Monday, January 24. at the Uptown Cheapskate, located at 2410 Texas Avenue South in College Station.

Store officials say the person left the business with an armful of clothing. According to a Facebook post from the store, a reward is being offered leading up to the suspect’s arrest.

Anyone with information should contact the College Station Police Department at 979.764.3600 or the store at 979-977-5615

Do you recognize this person? He ran out the door with an armload on Monday 1/24. Reward offered for information leading to his arrest. We are a locally-owned small business and appreciate any help.

Posted by Uptown Cheapskate on Sunday, January 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
A person who showed up at a hospital last week in Bryan with a gunshot wound isn’t sharing much...
Bryan police say shooting victim isn’t sharing much information
Sweetie Petey is the owner of Legacy Tattoo Lounge in College Station, and he says 2021 was one...
Ink Masters Tattoo Show returns to the Brazos Valley with eased restrictions
Six Min, 18, from Houston, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child after police...
College Station police: Houston man admits to having sex with child he met online
Christopher Morgan was charged with evading arrest, reckless driving, possession of marijuana...
DPS: Motorcyclist leads troopers on high-speed pursuit through Bryan and College Station

Latest News

Tickets are available online or in-person at the box office. Shows tend to sell out before the...
The Theatre Company of BCS presents the Wizard of Oz
Tuesday Night Weather Update 2/1
Tuesday Night Weather Update 2/1
Harmony Public School substitutes could get up to $600 pay increase
The city of Somerville has close to $1 million in outstanding warrants and citations, according...
New Somerville incentive aims to keep residents out of jail