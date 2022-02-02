Advertisement

Consol boys’ basketball tops Katy Jordan for 10th district win

(KBTX)
By KBTX Sports
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys’ basketball team Katy Jordan 62-49 Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.

The Tigers move to 10-2 in District 19-5A play and 21-7 overall. Justin Gooden and Drekavian Minor led the Tigers with 15 points each. Ziyan Ali added 12 points and 8 rebounds.

Consol will hit the road on Friday to take on the district front-runners, Katy Paetow.

