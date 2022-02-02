Advertisement

Crash suspect says Dale Earnhardt’s ghost told him to drive wrong way

Daniel Asseff, 51, faces charges of attempted murder, driving under the influence and battery...
Daniel Asseff, 51, faces charges of attempted murder, driving under the influence and battery with a deadly weapon after vehicle crashes reported Jan. 28. The judge set his bail at $500,000, ordering him not to drive.(Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson, KVVU Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) - A man accused of intentionally driving the wrong way on Las Vegas’ 215 beltway told a judge that the ghost of NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Sr. told him to do it.

Daniel Asseff, 51, faces charges of attempted murder, driving under the influence and battery with a deadly weapon after vehicle crashes reported Jan. 28 in the area of Lake North Drive and Fort Apache Road, near Sahara Avenue, KVVU reports.

In a court hearing Tuesday, Asseff told Judge Ann Zimmerman that Earnhardt’s ghost told him to drive the wrong way on the freeway in order to get the mayor’s attention and bring NASCAR back to Las Vegas.

Zimmerman noted that Asseff reportedly had heroin and methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crashes.

Prosecutors asked for a $200,000 bail for Asseff, including alcohol monitoring and a ban on driving.

The judge set bail at $500,000, ordering Asseff not to drive and calling him a danger to the community.

Earnhardt died at age 49 in a final-lap crash at the 2001 Daytona 500.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
General timeline for the cold air and impacts expected for the second half of the week.
Wednesday’s Arctic cold front brings a winter weather potential to parts of the Brazos Valley Thursday
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for our northern counties for Wednesday night into...
Eyeing winter weather potential leading into Thursday, advisories issued
Members of the Texas National Guard, seen here on Dec. 8, work 12- to 13-hour shifts guarding...
Deplorable conditions, unclear mission: Texas National Guard troops call Abbott’s rushed border operation a disaster
A person who showed up at a hospital last week in Bryan with a gunshot wound isn’t sharing much...
Bryan police say shooting victim isn’t sharing much information

Latest News

The suspect is now facing federal charges for terrorist-like threats.
Former UCLA instructor arrested for threats against schools in California, Colorado
Higher ice accumulation is expected farther north and west, potentially increasing impacts
Ice accumulation more likely Thursday, advisories, warnings issued
President Joe Biden is committing to reduce the cancer death rate by 50% over the next 25 years.
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years
LIVE: Punxsutawney Phil to predict start of spring