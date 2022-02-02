Advertisement

February food: Super Bowl and Valentine’s inspired dishes

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day are less than two weeks away and C&J Barbeque is taking the stress off these two big events in February with some ideas on what you can serve so you either be a Lombardi winner or the sweetheart of the day.

Justin Manning the owner of C&J Barbeque says both these holidays are a great time for you to get out of your comfort zone when it comes to cooking and trying new foods.

“It’s always fun just to get out there and just to try a little of something new,” said Manning. “Maybe it’s the same thing you had with a little extra twist that makes it just a little bit better.”

And if you don’t want to cook, C&J Barbeque will do the work for you.

The restaurant is preparing Valentine’s Day package that will feature a meal for two.

  • Mixed green salad - roasted corn, black beans, red onions, with a cilantro-lime vinaigrette
  • Beef short ribs - short ribs braised in guajillo chilis, served on roasted fingerling potatoes and spinach. Then topped with green tomato pico and cotija cheese
  • Chocolate whiskey pot de crème (custard), with whipped cream, and shaved chocolate.

Additionally, for the Super Bowl, they are offering premade touchdown-worthy snacks that can be preordered like brisket queso and pork belly spring rolls.

Orders must be placed by Feb. 9 at the C&J Barbeque Bryan location, 979-822-6033.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

General timeline for the cold air and impacts expected for the second half of the week.
Wednesday’s Arctic cold front brings a winter weather potential to parts of the Brazos Valley Thursday
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for our northern counties for Wednesday night into...
Eyeing winter weather potential leading into Thursday, advisories issued
Members of the Texas National Guard, seen here on Dec. 8, work 12- to 13-hour shifts guarding...
Deplorable conditions, unclear mission: Texas National Guard troops call Abbott’s rushed border operation a disaster
College Station theft suspect
College Station clothing store looking for theft suspect

Latest News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 2/2
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 2/2
Berta Evelin Lopez-Vasquez, 21, is being charged with serious bodily injury to a child.
College Station babysitter suspected of seriously injuring 5-month-old child
Winter Storm Warning has been EXPANDED to include the northern half of the Brazos Valley...
Winter Storm Warning in effect for majority of Brazos Valley for Thursday
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard