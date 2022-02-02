February food: Super Bowl and Valentine’s inspired dishes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day are less than two weeks away and C&J Barbeque is taking the stress off these two big events in February with some ideas on what you can serve so you either be a Lombardi winner or the sweetheart of the day.

Justin Manning the owner of C&J Barbeque says both these holidays are a great time for you to get out of your comfort zone when it comes to cooking and trying new foods.

“It’s always fun just to get out there and just to try a little of something new,” said Manning. “Maybe it’s the same thing you had with a little extra twist that makes it just a little bit better.”

And if you don’t want to cook, C&J Barbeque will do the work for you.

The restaurant is preparing Valentine’s Day package that will feature a meal for two.

Mixed green salad - roasted corn, black beans, red onions, with a cilantro-lime vinaigrette

Beef short ribs - short ribs braised in guajillo chilis, served on roasted fingerling potatoes and spinach. Then topped with green tomato pico and cotija cheese

Chocolate whiskey pot de crème (custard), with whipped cream, and shaved chocolate.

Additionally, for the Super Bowl, they are offering premade touchdown-worthy snacks that can be preordered like brisket queso and pork belly spring rolls.

Orders must be placed by Feb. 9 at the C&J Barbeque Bryan location, 979-822-6033.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.