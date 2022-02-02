Huntsville resident marks 107th birthday with surprise gathering at retirement community

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Lois Wiemann, the daughter of covered wagon-bound homesteaders and a Huntsville resident, is celebrating a huge milestone few ever reach.

The Walker County resident turned 107 years old Tuesday at her home at the Creekside Senior Living Community.

Wiemann was born in Chugwater, Wyoming, in 1915 and has lived through two pandemics, two world wars, the great depression, and many more of life’s historical moments.

Wiemann’s family marked the occasion with a surprise gathering at the Creekside Senior Living Community Tuesday.

“She was the daughter of homesteaders from Nebraska who arrived by covered wagon,” said her son, Roy. “She married a military man, raised a family, and worked on Army and Air Force bases. Later, she took a federal job. She loved her family and did all she could for us.”

“She’s lived through two pandemics, two world wars, the Great Depression, and so much more,” her son said. “That’s a lot of life we’re celebrating.”

Wiemann believes the secret to a long life is a Dr. Pepper every day along with a daily scoop of Blue Bell chocolate ice cream.

