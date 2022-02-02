Ice accumulation more likely Thursday, advisories, warnings issued

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a drier day across the Brazos Valley Tuesday, big changes blow in for the second half of the work week following the arrival of an Arctic cold front Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for Milam, Robertson, Leon, and Lee counties for Thursday into Thursday night. Farther south and east (now including B/CS) A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for about the same time frame.

Higher ice accumulation is expected farther north and west, potentially increasing impacts (KBTX)

Higher ice accumulation is expected farther north and west, potentially increasing impacts (KBTX)

A reminder, the Advisory criteria is reserved for more minor winter weather impacts. The main impacts with this system could be the disruption of travel. The eventual dip below freezing, and switchover from rain to either freezing rain or sleet will be crucial to watch through the day Thursday and into Thursday evening. At the moment, roads look wet, but above freezing early Thursday, but travel conditions may turn slick (especially north and west) throughout the day Thursday. In the Advisory area, bridges/overpasses remain the main concern at the moment, but we will need to watch temperatures closely to see if roads also manage to get slick into Thursday evening.

Wednesday: The day starts off in the mid 50s with areas of fog possible for the Wednesday morning commute. Temperatures will reach for the mid 60s by the afternoon hours before the cold front blows through, quickly ushering in colder air via a breezy north wind, gusting upwards of 25 - 30 mph at times.

A cold front arrives by the early evening hours Wednesday, sending in colder air and a gusty north wind, along with rain and thunderstorm activity. (KBTX)

Although you probably won’t need it for the morning drive, best to grab the rain gear before heading out the door Wednesday morning as PinPoint Radar is expected to fill in before the end of the day. Spotty showers will likely start developing by / after lunchtime, increasing in coverage by late afternoon and even more so into the evening hours. While likely not severe, an isolated storm or two may sit on the stronger side, where wind gusts up to 20 mph+, localized heavy rainfall and small hail may need to be monitored. On top of what the Brazos Valley saw Monday, an additional 0.5″- 1.5″ may be up for grabs with this round of rain, meaning a few minor flood issues can’t completely be ruled out.

Rain & storm activity increases into Wednesday evening (KBTX)

As cold, Arctic air continues to rush into the Brazos Valley through the overnight hours, temperatures will likely fall into the 30s early Thursday. As temperatures continue to fall to or below the freezing mark (feeling like the teens) throughout the course of the day, some of that rain could transition to sleet / freezing rain, especially farther north. A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties, running from 12 am - 6 pm Thursday.

𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗠 𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 posted for 12am Thu - 6pm Thu across the far northern Brazos Valley & into Central Texas.

⚠️Freezing rain (ice) 0.10" - 0.20" | Sleet up to 0.25"



Freezing rain could sag tree limbs/power lines. Combo will create some slick spots on roads pic.twitter.com/jXrxcuKvgI — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) February 1, 2022

Accumulations up to a few tenths of an inch of ice will be possible across our northern counties, potentially clinging to power line and causing tree limbs to sag. Slick spots could develop on roadways, causing a few travel issues.

Minor accumulations could still cause few slick spots around Bryan-College Station and the Central Brazos Valley, mainly on bridges and overpasses. Best to plan to take it slow on area roadways Wednesday night and into Thursday, before the radar quiets down Thursday night.

Growing concern for slick travel, especially farther north and west. (KBTX)

Attention then shifts to the downright cold air in place. A hard freeze is expected overnight Thursday as lows dip down into the low 20s by Friday morning, feeling more like the single digits and the teens. We’ll look to dip below that freezing mark for a few consecutive nights in and out of the upcoming weekend, so be sure to protect the 4 P’s: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes!

Several nights below freezing are expected into the upcoming weekend. (KBTX)

Additional forecast updates regarding this upcoming weather system will be posted on-air, online, and on the KBTX PinPoint Weather App.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.