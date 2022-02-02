No. 2 Calvert tops No. 5 Dime Box 59-40

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The 2nd ranked Calvert boys’ basketball team beat 5th ranked Dime Box 59-40 at Marshall Boyd Gymnasium Tuesday night.

The Longhorns got off to a hot start, taking a 13-9 lead after the first quarter. The Trojans rallied to tie things up at 23 heading into halftime. Calvert held Dime Box to just 2 points in the 3rd quarter as they cruised to the 19 point victory.

MJ Thomas led Calvert with 29 points, 13 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 blocks, and 5 assists. Kaiden Bridges added 13 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, and 4 steals for the Trojans.

Calvert will travel to North Zulch on Friday. Dime Box will be at Round Top-Carmine on Wednesday.

