No. 2 Calvert tops No. 5 Dime Box 59-40

The Calvert and Dime Box boys' basketball captains meet before their game in Calvert.
The Calvert and Dime Box boys' basketball captains meet before their game in Calvert.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The 2nd ranked Calvert boys’ basketball team beat 5th ranked Dime Box 59-40 at Marshall Boyd Gymnasium Tuesday night.

The Longhorns got off to a hot start, taking a 13-9 lead after the first quarter. The Trojans rallied to tie things up at 23 heading into halftime. Calvert held Dime Box to just 2 points in the 3rd quarter as they cruised to the 19 point victory.

MJ Thomas led Calvert with 29 points, 13 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 blocks, and 5 assists. Kaiden Bridges added 13 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, and 4 steals for the Trojans.

Calvert will travel to North Zulch on Friday. Dime Box will be at Round Top-Carmine on Wednesday.

