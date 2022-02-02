Advertisement

Nurse practitioner in Louisiana arrested for human trafficking, narcotics charges

Mark Damian Declouet Jr. was charged with criminal conspiracy and human trafficking, in...
Mark Damian Declouet Jr. was charged with criminal conspiracy and human trafficking, in addition to distribution and possession of drugs(Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By KALB Digital Team and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/Gray News) – A nurse practitioner in Louisiana was arrested for human trafficking and narcotics charges, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

KALB reports the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit received complaints about a medical provider who was allegedly providing narcotics in exchange for sexual favors.

RADE agents said they later discovered Mark Damian Declouet Jr. would allegedly solicit men with cash to locate and provide females for sexual purposes.

Declouet was a psychiatric nurse practitioner in the Alexandria area.

He was taken into custody and charged with criminal conspiracy and human trafficking, in addition to distribution and possession of drugs.

Authorities said they found suboxone films, fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at his home.

“Our agents, through their investigation, believe there may be more victims of this suspect out there and we are encouraging them to come forward,” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “Nothing is more disturbing than someone of authority victimizing someone in need.”

Copyright 2022 KALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

General timeline for the cold air and impacts expected for the second half of the week.
Wednesday’s Arctic cold front brings a winter weather potential to parts of the Brazos Valley Thursday
College Station theft suspect
College Station clothing store looking for theft suspect
Higher ice accumulation is expected farther north and west, potentially increasing impacts
Ice accumulation more likely Thursday, advisories, warnings issued
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Members of the Texas National Guard, seen here on Dec. 8, work 12- to 13-hour shifts guarding...
Deplorable conditions, unclear mission: Texas National Guard troops call Abbott’s rushed border operation a disaster

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., right,...
Senate Dem leader meets with Biden to talk Supreme Court
FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, center, talks to down judge David Oliver (24)...
Brian Flores says he won’t drop lawsuit against NFL even if hired as coach
A man speaks with a police officer in a patrol vehicle outside the Spelman campus Tuesday...
HBCU bomb threat caller described elaborate plot to police
This photo provided by the Collin County Sheriff's Office shows Stewart Rhodes.
Oath Keepers leader talks to Jan. 6 panel from federal jail
More than 6,000 North Carolina residents were evacuated from their homes after a fire at a...
Explosion fears remain as N. Carolina fertilizer plant burns