Temple rallies in fourth quarter to beat Bryan 63-54

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Viking basketball team suffered a 63-54 loss to Temple Tuesday night at Viking Gym.

The Vikings trailed 44-43 heading into the fourt quarter, but were outscored 19-11 and suffered the loss at home.

T.J. Johnson lead the Vikings with 21 points (10 in the 3rd quarrter) 3 rebounds and 2 steals while Sam Esanhad 15 points 9 rebounds along with 4 steals and 2 blocks.

Bryan will be travel to Copperas Cove on Friday to take on the Bulldawgs.

Latest News

Lady Cougars pick up 81-38 win over Brenham
Consol boys’ basketball tops Katy Jordan for 10th district win
Temple rallies in fourth quarter to beat Bryan 63-54
No. 2 Calvert tops No. 5 Dime Box 59-40