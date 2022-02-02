Temple rallies in fourth quarter to beat Bryan 63-54

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Viking basketball team suffered a 63-54 loss to Temple Tuesday night at Viking Gym.

The Vikings trailed 44-43 heading into the fourt quarter, but were outscored 19-11 and suffered the loss at home.

T.J. Johnson lead the Vikings with 21 points (10 in the 3rd quarrter) 3 rebounds and 2 steals while Sam Esanhad 15 points 9 rebounds along with 4 steals and 2 blocks.

Bryan will be travel to Copperas Cove on Friday to take on the Bulldawgs.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.