Texas A&M, Blinn College and schools across the Brazos Valley cancel classes ahead of winter weather
A winter storm warning is in effect for much of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M has canceled Thursday classes ahead of expected winter weather that could include ice accumulation across the Brazos Valley. University officials said that while classes will not be held, employees are asked to work remotely. A decision about Friday classes will be made by 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Buses will not run Thursday but the dining halls will be open.
The Blinn College District has also closed all campuses and canceled classes and activities for Thursday. Brenham Campus student housing will remain open and housing staff will be available. Brenham Campus food services will be open from noon until 6 p.m. on Thursday, but all other campus services will be closed.
Schools and businesses across the Brazos Valley, including Bryan and College Station ISDs, have also made the decision to close Thursday. A complete list is available on KBTX’s closings and delays page.
