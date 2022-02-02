Texas A&M, Blinn College and schools across the Brazos Valley cancel classes ahead of winter weather

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M has canceled Thursday classes ahead of expected winter weather that could include ice accumulation across the Brazos Valley. University officials said that while classes will not be held, employees are asked to work remotely. A decision about Friday classes will be made by 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Buses will not run Thursday but the dining halls will be open.

🌨 Aggies: Prepare now for potentially severe winter weather over the next several days.



Keep an eye on @TAMUCodeMaroon and your https://t.co/a1XCyxIX0M email for updates.



Find more information on how you can prepare for severe weather at https://t.co/n5VCRaoTJe. #bcstx #tamu pic.twitter.com/w6NMur2kmy — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) February 2, 2022

The Blinn College District has also closed all campuses and canceled classes and activities for Thursday. Brenham Campus student housing will remain open and housing staff will be available. Brenham Campus food services will be open from noon until 6 p.m. on Thursday, but all other campus services will be closed.

Schools and businesses across the Brazos Valley, including Bryan and College Station ISDs, have also made the decision to close Thursday. A complete list is available on KBTX’s closings and delays page.

Due to the winter storm warning and forecasted icy conditions, Bryan ISD will be closed on Thursday, February 3, 2022, and all extracurricular activities are postponed. Bryan ISD will not need to make up this day.



More: https://t.co/0zb5cv02x7 pic.twitter.com/DzSZZSeFnU — Bryan ISD (@BryanISD) February 2, 2022

Due to the forecast of freezing rain and possible icy road conditions beginning as early as Thursday morning, College Station ISD schools will be closed Thursday, February 3. More info here: https://t.co/IfwSlgcYV9 pic.twitter.com/Hsk4r5i1kn — College Station ISD (@CSISD) February 2, 2022

