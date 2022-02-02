The Theatre Company of BCS presents the Wizard of Oz

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Theatre Company of Bryan College Station is getting ready to present the Wizard of Oz to the community. They will have performances from February 18 through March 6. Joining First News at Four to talk about their upcoming 2021 season, is the Theatre Company’s Executive Director Adrienne Dobson.

On their latest show the Wizard of Oz, Dobson revealed that the process was “very challenging, but honestly for me really nostalgic.” She recalled that the Wizard of Oz was the first show she participated in at the theatre company back in 2002.

Their performances are Friday and Saturday nights at 7 PM and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 PM. The Theatre Company is located in the Tejas Center behind Gold’s Gym and HEB.

Coming up they have a lot of exciting shows. Next is The Frogs, which is written by Stephen Sondheim. They are holding auditions from February 22-23 and the show runs from April 1 to 10. Coming up they also have Disney’s Newsies, Head over Heels the musical, Disney’s Descendants, and Titanic the musical. More information about their upcoming shows can be found here.

