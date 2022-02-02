Treat of the Day: CSPD’s Hostage Negotiations Team wins first place at competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to College Station Police Department’s Hostage Negotiations Team.

They won first place in the 32nd Annual Crisis Negotiation Competition & Seminar at Texas State University. Their team is part-time and is comprised of members in their organization. Teams from across the state and around the country, including full-time teams, participated in the competition, which is designed to be as realistic as possible.

