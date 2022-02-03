Aggie Diving Hits the Road for Air Force Diving Invite

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams have hit the road this week to compete at the Air Force Diving Invite, held at the Cadet Natatorium. The meet will run Thursday, Feb. 3 through Saturday, Feb. 5 with competition beginning at 11 a.m. each day.

On the women’s side, Chloe Ceyanes, Alyssa Clairmont, Payton Props and Aimee Wilson will be competing and have all already posted qualifying scores for NCAA Zones this season. Wilson has been a consistent top finisher for the Aggies this year, tallying five first-place scores on the year and earning SEC Diver of the Week honors twice this season. Against SMU a week ago, Wilson was the top scorer on the 3-meter with a season-best score of 380.25, followed by Clairmont in second with her highest score of the year (327.45). On the 1-meter, Props scored 284.78 to earn her first top-finish of the season, while Ceyanes was right behind her in second with a score of 281.63.

Seven Aggies will be in action on the men’s side, which has been led by Kurtis Mathews and Victor Povzner this year. Mathews has not finished lower than third through the four meets he has competed at, bringing home SEC Diver of the Week honors on two occasions. Povzner has tallied four top finishes this year, most recently sweeping the springboards against SMU. His score of 402.30 on the 1-meter marked his highest of the season. Allen Bottego has impressed in his debut season in Aggieland, posting five top-three finishes this season, including two against the Mustangs a week ago.

Live results can be found here, and it will be streamed live on here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.