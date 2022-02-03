Advertisement

Aggies Announce Spring Schedule

Texas A&M Soccer
Texas A&M Soccer(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M soccer team released their five-match spring slate featuring two dates at Ellis Field, head coach G Guerrieri announced Thursday. “The spring season is an important part of the year for our players and coaches,” Guerrieri said. “It’s the NCAA’s non-championship segment of the year, but it’s the time we traditionally have made the biggest improvement as we prepare to win championships in the fall. This spring will be a true developmental time for our team to get faster, stronger, more coordinated and dominant in the way we want to play when our championship segment arrives in August.” The Maroon & White kick off the spring season hosting the Lamar Cardinals on Friday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. They bookend the vernal slate with a home match against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, April 9 at 6 p.m. Texas A&M has three road matches on the agenda, all Saturday matinees against in-state rivals. The Aggies play Sam Houston (March 2), Baylor (March 26) and Texas State (April 2).

“These five dates are valuable for our coaches and players because they allow us to try new tactical schemes, ideas and lineups in exhibition games against other college opponents,” Guerrieri said. “It is very different than last year’s unusual extended ‘COVID year’ where every game counted and we could only focus on getting more wins toward our NCAA Tournament run to another to the Elite Eight. In contrast, this spring we go back to our traditional method of focusing on the process of ‘Building Champions’ so we can best compete for SEC and NCAA titles in the fall.”

Fans have an opportunity to watch the entire squad slated to participate this fall with 20 returning lettermen and all five newcomers enrolling in January to take part in the spring practice sessions. “The fact we have all four high school players who we signed to National Letters of Intent in November on campus and taking classes gives us a real boost,” Guerrieri said. “The development and experience they gain in the spring is invaluable when the season arrives in August. Add to that Quinn Cornog, as our talented All-SEC level college transfer, and you can see why we are excited about the work we get to undertake this spring with such a complete and talented roster already hear in Aggieland.” All spring soccer matches are free to the public.

DAY, DATE TIME OPPONENT SITE

Friday, Feb. 25 8 p.m. LAMAR ELLIS FIELD

Saturday, March 5 2 p.m. at Sam Houston Joseph Pritchett Field | Huntsville, Texas

Saturday, March 26 3 p.m. at Baylor Betty Lou Mays Field | Waco, Texas

Saturday, April 2 2 p.m. at Texas State Bobcat Soccer Complex | San Marcos, Texas

Saturday, April 9 6 p.m. LOUISIANA-MONROE ELLIS FIELD

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berta Evelin Lopez-Vasquez, 21, is being charged with serious bodily injury to a child.
College Station babysitter suspected of seriously injuring 5-month-old child
Wednesday evening forecast for ice accumulation potential across the Brazos Valley Thursday
Winter Storm Warning in effect for majority of Brazos Valley for Thursday
Winter Storm Warning has been EXPANDED to include the northern half of the Brazos Valley...
Winter Storm Warning in effect for majority of Brazos Valley for Thursday
Schools are announcing closings.
Texas A&M opening late Friday, Sam Houston State closed following winter weather
College Station theft suspect
College Station clothing store looking for theft suspect

Latest News

The Bowerman Watch List: Update No. 1
Western Athletic Conference Logo
WAC Announces Preseason Softball Honors
UIL releases biennial realignment, setting new Brazos Valley districts
Fisher addresses recruiting rumors in press conference
Fisher addresses recruiting rumors in press conference