The Bowerman Watch List: Update No. 1

NEW ORLEANS – Texas A&M track & field standout Brandon Miller remains on The Bowerman watch list, the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association announced Thursday afternoon.

In the season’s first update of seven during the regular season, Miller is one of 10 named to the docket. The 2021 All-American started his 2022 campaign undefeated in three individual races and one relay.

Miller opened the season on Dec. 3 winning the Wooo Pig Classic 600m with a time of 1:15.49. His time marked an under-20 all-time world best and ranks as the sixth-fastest performer all-time in collegiate history. In his second appearance, he won the Ted Nelson Invitational 800m with an NCAA-leading time of 1:47.48. Most notably, Miller defeated Nike professionals Craig Engels and Charlie Hunter. Most recently, Miller won the Texas Tech Open 600m at 1:15.94, registering as the 13th fastest time in collegiate history.

The sophomore also ran anchor on the 4x400m relay that ranks No. 10 in the NCAA with a season best time of 3:07.33.

In 2021, Miller asserted himself as one of the nation’s best middle-distance runners. The speedster swept the Southeastern Conference 800m titles and finished as the NCAA runner-up at the outdoor championships. Most notably, Miller recorded a season-best 800m time of 1:44.97, making him the third fastest American under-20 all-time.

Miller made his Bowerman watch list debut on Jan. 6 and is the 12th Aggie male all-time to register an appearance. Dating back to 2013, Texas A&M is the only squad to have placed at least one member on the watch list in each of the last 10 years. The 800m specialist is the third Aggie male middle-distance runner to be named to the watch list joining Devin Dixon and 2016 finalist Donavan Brazier.

