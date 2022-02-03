Bryan, College Station Utilities weather first half of winter storm

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - No weather-related power outages have been reported in Bryan or College Station since the onset of winter weather late Wednesday.

Crews from Bryan Texas Utilities and College Station Utilities spent Thursday battling the elements and preparing for another night of cold and icy conditions. Both service providers are confident local issues will be very minimum.

Gary Miller, BTU General Manager, says after last February’s winter storms, their facilities underwent a full weatherization audit.

“After the storm last year, there had been a lot of discussions around weatherization of the electric utility systems in general. Generating power plants in particular,” said Miller. “Over the last year, we have made a considerable investment into weatherization out at our Dansby Power Plant.”

“We’ve added things like additional insulation to exposed piping. We’ve added what we call heat tracing to that insulation, which is basically electric wires that run through the installation to help warm, keep warm those systems,” said Miller. “We’ve added heaters where we can to make sure that instrumentation doesn’t freeze. A lot of things like that.”

Crews were seen coming and going from the College Station utility facility on Graham Road through the day. With another night of below-freezing temperatures ahead, crews are working around the clock to ensure that the lights and power stay on.

“Anytime you have a storm, whether it’s ice, you have the possibility to have issues with power lines,” said Bryan Woods, College Station City Manager. “We basically get everybody where they’re set up to head out and address those issues, and fortunately, to this point, we haven’t really seen many. We’re monitoring everything closely, so if we do have issues, we can get on them quickly.”

Both Bryan and College Station Utilities say they’ll have crews on standby all day and night should conditions worsen.

To get real-time outage information from Bryan Texas Utilities, click here.

To get real-time outage information from College Station Utilities, click here.

Follow these winter storm preparation tips from our friends at TDEM! #BTUAlerts Posted by Bryan Texas Utilities on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

