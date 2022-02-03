Bryan ISD: Buses main factor in deciding to close schools Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Schools across the Brazos Valley, including Bryan and College Station ISDs, have announced they will not be holding classes on Thursday.

Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications Matthew LeBlanc says one of the main factors behind their decision was whether buses could get students to and from school safely.

“We have students that we’re taking to the far northeast part of Brazos County. We have students we pick up in Robertson County that are in our school district,” LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc says school weather closures are grounded in safety. Bryan ISD covers over 400 square miles, including numerous unpaved rural roads.

“A rural road that is unpaved, that isn’t traveled quite as often, that surface can cool down a lot quicker. It can make that road slicker earlier than a lot of our paved roads in the cities that are traveled more frequently,” LeBlanc said. “When you have paved roads that tend to be what more vehicles are driving on, because of all of the friction and heat in the pavement, it can take that road a lot longer to cool down, especially below the surface, for wintery weather to stick and freeze.”

LeBlanc says it’s about who can drive those buses, too.

“Do we have enough drivers who can come out and drive because if the weather is bad, and the roads are bad, drivers might not be able to get in to even drive the bus,” LeBlanc said.

Districts rarely make these decisions on their own. College Station ISD sent KBTX a statement saying, “College Station ISD coordinates with other local school districts, local officials, local weather experts, Texas A&M and Blinn to determine the safest and most practical decisions regarding school closures or alterations of school schedules.”

Snook ISD Superintendent Brenda Krchnak told KBTX a big reason they decided to close schools in their district on Thursday was the prospect of roads freezing over after students arrived at school. Krchnak said if that happened, then they would be unable to safely send them home. It’s a concern LeBlanc echoed.

“Our thinking in Bryan ISD right now is if we can’t get through the whole school day, then we shouldn’t start the school day,” LeBlanc said. “If we have to end the school day early for some reason, then we have staff who have to stay at school until every child is gone. So if the roads are that bad, we’re potentially putting our staff in a bad situation who have to go home on those roads.”

Because the district’s calendar has enough instructional minutes in it, Bryan ISD will not have to make up the day missed on Thursday, LeBlanc says.

LeBlanc says Bryan ISD administrators have already had some conversations about potentially closing schools Friday. He says they’re going to look at what happens Thursday, and then see how early the winter weather stops. From there, it will depend on what the road conditions look like.

“When we think about safety, we’re going to err on the side of caution,” LeBlanc said. “I think that phrase ‘an abundance of caution’ is used frequently, but it really is a very good phrase to use because we’re always going to err on the side of caution and make sure that we put everyone in a safe situation.”

