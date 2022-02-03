Family of house fire victims honor loved ones with scholarship fund

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Family and community members gathered Wednesday to honor Ronald and Donna Busse. Their funeral was held at the Grimes County Expo Center followed by a procession that included family, friends and local fire stations and police departments. The procession passed the Busse’s business, the Busse Wrecker Service.

The couple tragically died in their home in a house fire Jan. 21. The Busses were high school sweethearts, according to Donna Busse’s sister Robin Wenzel.

“In high school, he picked her and he knew from the start that they were gonna be together and they were gonna have red-headed kids,” Wenzel said.

Donna’s siblings described her as smart, outgoing, beautiful and loving. Donna’s sister Kimberly Striblin said she’ll miss their phone calls.

“I would call her and get her support,” Striblin said. “Whenever I needed her, she was there for me and that’s what I’m gonna miss the most.”

Family friend Ray Wehmeyer said he knew Ronald since before he was born. He said Ronald was a good friend, and he’ll always remember the little things about their time together.

“We used to bale hay together,” Wehmeyer said. “We worked with cows too and just sometimes we’d just ride around and talk and visit.”

Along with the Busse’s commitment to their family and friends, they were also dedicated to the Navasota community. According to the Lindsey Robertson Holt Funeral Home, Ronald was heavily involved with the Grimes County Fair Association, the Navasota Volunteer Fire Department where he served as fire chief for multiple years, the Grimes County Firefighters Association, the Navasota FFA Boosters and the Navasota Little League. He also served as the Grimes County fire marshal, according to the funeral home.

Donna was an active member of the Navasota High School FFA and Diamonettes, according to the Lindsey Robertson Holt Funeral Home. Donna also held numerous positions including manager of the Navasota Dairy Queen and Walmart, owner and manager with her husband at the Busse Village Apartments and a clerk with Grimes County Pct. 3 office, according to the funeral home.

In honor of the couple, their family has started a scholarship to benefit students pursuing a technical career. The fund is set up through Citizens First Bank, and anyone can donate by going to their local Citizens First Bank and asking for the “In Memory of Donna and Ronald Busse Scholarship Fund.”

As the family honors Ronald and Donna’s legacy, they’re finding ways to navigate life without them.

“They would want us to keep going, so we’re gonna try to do this for them and for their kids and their grandkids,” Wenzel said.

