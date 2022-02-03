Fisher addresses recruiting rumors in press conference

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team added two players to their 2022 signing class on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Shemar and safety Jacoby Mathews both signed with the Aggies. They are part of Texas A&M’s 29 player class that is the highest rated class ever.

Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher met with the media on Thursday and was asked about rumors of Texas A&M using money tied the Name, Image and Likeness to get players. Fisher strongly denied the rumors. “There is no $30 million fund, there is no $5 million, there is no $10 million. This is garbage. And it does, it pisses me off that people and it comes from a site called BroBible by a guy named Sliced Bread, then everybody runs with it. So it’s written on the Internet as gospel. How irresponsible is that?” Fisher added, “To me, it’s insulting to the players that we recruited that that’s why they would come here. Have you ever been to a game here? Have you ever come to school here and see the education? You ever talked about the 12th Man and Aggie Network when you’re done? There ain’t a better university in this country. And it’s insulting to what you say.”

This is the fourth straight year Texas A&M has had a top 10 recruiting class.

2022 TEXAS A&M FOOTBALL SIGNING CLASS

Bryce Anderson DB 5-11 191 Fr.-HS Beaumont, Texas (West Brook HS)

Smoke Bouie DB 5-11 181 Fr.-HS Bainbridge, Georgia (Bainbridge HS)

Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy DL 6-3 276 Fr.-HS Lakeland, Florida (Lakeland HS)

Kam Dewberry OL 6-4 324 Fr.-HS Humble, Texas (Atascocita HS)

Hunter Erb OL 6-6 323 Fr.-HS Newark, Texas (V.R. Eaton HS)

Donovan Green TE 6-4 240 Fr.-HS League City, Texas (Dickinson HS)

Marquis Groves-Killebrew DB 6-0 180 Fr.-HS Kennesaw, Georgia (North Cobb HS)

Denver Harris DB 5-11 175 Fr.-HS Houston, Texas (North Shore HS)

Ish Harris LB 6-2 200 Fr.-HS Pilot Point, Texas (Pilot Point HS)

Martrell Harris, Jr. LB 6-2 210 Fr.-HS The Woodlands, Texas (The Woodlands HS)

Jake Johnson TE 6-5 225 Fr.-HS Athens, Georgia (Oconee County HS)

Jarred Kerr DB 5-11 173 Fr.-HS Lexington, Texas (Lexington HS)

Anthony Lucas DL 6-5 300 Fr.-HS Scottsdale, Arizona (Chaparral HS)

Chris Marshall WR 6-3 198 Fr.-HS Missouri City, Texas (Fort Bend Marshall HS)

Jacoby Mathews DB 6-1 197 Fr.-HS Ponchatoula, Louisiana (Ponchatoula HS)

Thodor Melin Öhrström TE 6-5 238 Fr.-HS Stockholm, Sweden (RIG Academy)

Ethan Moczulski K 5-11 185 Fr.-HS Spokane, Washington (Mt. Spokane HS)

Le’Veon Moss RB 5-11 200 Fr.-HS Walker, Louisiana (Istrouma College Prep)

Mark Nabou OL 6-4 354 Fr.-HS Lynwood, Washington (O’Dea HS)

Walter Nolen DL 6-4 349 Fr.-HS Powell, Tennessee (Powell HS)

Jadon Scarlett DL 6-2 260 Fr.-HS Argyle, Texas (Argyle HS)

Evan Stewart WR 5-11 168 Fr.-HS Frisco, Texas (Liberty HS)

Shemar Stewart DL 6-4 276 Fr.-HS Miramar, Florida (Monsignor Pace HS)

Malick Sylla DL 6-5 225 Fr.-HS Katy, Texas (Katy HS)

Bobby Taylor DB 6-0 177 Fr.-HS Katy, Texas (Katy HS)

Noah Thomas WR 6-5 195 Fr.-HS Pearland, Texas (Clear Springs HS)

Conner Weigman QB 6-2 205 Fr.-HS Cypress, Texas (Cypress Bridgeland HS)

Enai White DL 6-5 225 Fr.-HS Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Imhotep Charter HS)

PJ Williams OL 6-4 246 Fr.-HS Dickinson, Texas (Dickinson HS)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.