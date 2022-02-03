Advertisement

The Hispanic Forum of BCS is accepting scholarship applications

By Megan Calongne
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Last year, the Hispanic Forum of BCS hosted its 23rd Annual Scholarship Gala and handed out more than $151,000 in scholarship money to 52 students, and the organization is ready to do it again this year.

Jaime Cavazos the Public Relations Officer of the Hispanic Forum of Bryan-College Station joined First News at Four to discuss the scholarship application process.

All of the Bryan-College Station graduating seniors are qualified to apply for the scholarship. Fill out the application here. The deadline is March 31. The application requires a few reference letters, so Cavazos recommends that students start working on the application as soon as possible.

The scholarships are then given out at the gala which is Saturday, July 9 this year. Cavazos describes the gala as their biggest event of the year. The event includes a dance, a silent auction, and more.

The Hispanic Forum also has a Meet the Candidates Forum on February 15 at the Bryan Ballroom. This event allows people in the Bryan-College Station community to engage with candidates running for office. At this event, they have a cake auction to raise money for their scholarship fund.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berta Evelin Lopez-Vasquez, 21, is being charged with serious bodily injury to a child.
College Station babysitter suspected of seriously injuring 5-month-old child
Winter Storm Warning has been EXPANDED to include the northern half of the Brazos Valley...
Winter Storm Warning in effect for majority of Brazos Valley for Thursday
College Station theft suspect
College Station clothing store looking for theft suspect
General timeline for the cold air and impacts expected for the second half of the week.
Wednesday’s Arctic cold front brings a winter weather potential to parts of the Brazos Valley Thursday
Higher ice accumulation is expected farther north and west, potentially increasing impacts
Winter Storm Warning in effect for majority of Brazos Valley for Thursday