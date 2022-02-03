The Hispanic Forum of BCS is accepting scholarship applications

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Last year, the Hispanic Forum of BCS hosted its 23rd Annual Scholarship Gala and handed out more than $151,000 in scholarship money to 52 students, and the organization is ready to do it again this year.

Jaime Cavazos the Public Relations Officer of the Hispanic Forum of Bryan-College Station joined First News at Four to discuss the scholarship application process.

All of the Bryan-College Station graduating seniors are qualified to apply for the scholarship. Fill out the application here. The deadline is March 31. The application requires a few reference letters, so Cavazos recommends that students start working on the application as soon as possible.

The scholarships are then given out at the gala which is Saturday, July 9 this year. Cavazos describes the gala as their biggest event of the year. The event includes a dance, a silent auction, and more.

The Hispanic Forum also has a Meet the Candidates Forum on February 15 at the Bryan Ballroom. This event allows people in the Bryan-College Station community to engage with candidates running for office. At this event, they have a cake auction to raise money for their scholarship fund.

