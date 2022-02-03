Local fire officials warn against using unconventional heating methods to stay warm

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -It’s a warning we bring you every year. If you’re using a space heater, generator, or any other electronic to keep you warm this winter, firefighters want you to be especially cautious.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, electric space heaters are the cause of 80% of house fires with a deadly income. They also say roughly 50% of these fires occur during the months of January, February, and December.

Local organizations are reminding people to be careful as the Brazos Valley prepares for frigid temperatures and possible power outages.

Electric space heaters cause around a third of all winter house fires, and they are to blame in 80% of the house fires with a deadly outcome that occurs during the winter, according to recent house fire statistics. Captain Stuart Marrs with the College Station Fire Department says it’s essential to make sure your space heater is up to date, and it’s even more critical that you keep a distance between the space heater and anything that can catch on fire.

“If you got an old space heater, it’s time to upgrade,” said Marrs. “Modern space heaters are more efficient, so they’re going to use less energy, and they’re going to have a kill switch on the bottom, so if they get knocked over, they will turn off.”

Marrs also warns against using unconventional heating methods to stay warm. He says you should never use your stove to keep warm.

“Your oven was not designed to keep your house at 68 degrees. It was designed to keep your cookies at 400 degrees,” said Marrs. “It can be dangerous because they’re {these methods} are not designed to heat your home. They’re designed for cooking. They’re not designed to keep you warm.”

Bryan community paramedic Chris Lamb says incorrect generator use is also a problem.

“We see a lot of problems with generators,” said Lamb. " People need to make sure they stay out o their house. We see people put them in their garage, and they shouldn’t do that. They need to be out of the house.”

Lamb suggests people be mindful of alternate and safer ways to stay warm.

“Seal up your doors and windows. Make sure you have a lot of extra blankets,” said Lamb. " You can get into a smaller room to help conserve heat.”

Lamb says resources like 2-1-1 are also available should you need assistance finding a warm place should the power go out for an extended amount of time.

If you or someone you know is looking for a place to keep warm, Twin City Mission has space available. Officials with Twin City Mission say they want to get the word out that those in need don’t have to suffer in the cold.

Officials say you must meet specific criteria like passing a drug test. The Doug Weedon Shelter for Hope is located at 410 South Randolph Avenue in Bryan. For more information about the services, Twin City Mission offers call 979-822-7511

