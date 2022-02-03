National Signing Day sees several dozen Brazos Valley senior announce future plans

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As another signing period arrives over two dozen Brazos Valley high school seniors announced where they will continue their athletic careers collegiately on Wednesday.

At College Station High School 10 student athletes will take their talents to the next level. Running back Traylen Suel signing with the University of Texas-Permian Basin while another Cougar running back, Bradley Jones is headed to Trinity University.

Defensive back Byron Johnson will play at Lafayette College next season and defensive lineman Conner Lingren is going to be a TCU Horned Frog.

Five Cougars signed on as preferred walk-ons. Linebacker Jaxon Slanker and defensive back Kyle Walsh will stay home and play for Texas A&M. Quarterback Jett Huff is going to the University of Houston. Kickers Dawson Schremp and Sam Trimble are headed to the Western Athletic Conference. Schremp is going to Lamar, while Trimble is bound for Abilene Christian.

Rounding out the College Station High School signings has Candence Mouton continuing her competitive cheering career at Blinn College.

A&M Consolidated High School Head Football Coach Lee Fedora announcing that a pair of football players will compete collegiately. Jaden Thomas is headed to Blinn, while offensive tackle Rhett Larson signed with SMU during the early signing period. Volleyball standout Faith Taylor is going to Dallas College Cedar Valley to play for the Lady Bears.

A pair of baseball players announcing their future plans. Infielder Carson Kerbel will continue his baseball career at Navarro Junior College, while outfielder Wes Boedecker will start his career at The Complete Showcase Post Grad Baseball Program in Melissa, Texas. Jenny Marquardt announcing that three of her swimmers will compete at the next level. Michael Peng is bound for MIT in Cambridge. While Hailey Buenemann is going to Stevenson University in Maryland and Eric Xiao will attend Brandeis University in Boston.

At Rudder High School, four standout football athletes are taking their talents to the next level. These seniors helped the Rangers to their first playoff berth in program history. Quarterback E.J. Ezar signed to play for the Missouri University of Science and Technology. M.J. Heard will play football for Davidson College in North Carolina. Defensive Lineman Devion Howard is headed to Tyler Junior College and Jeremiah Johnson is going to Angelo State.

Bryan High School former head football coach Ross Rogers announcing two more football players signing letters of intent with Hunter Vivaldi and Tanner Allen looking to join Power 5 programs. Vivaldi is staying in town after accepting a preferred walk-on offer from Texas A&M. The wide receiver led the Vikings with 4 touchdowns on the season. Allen is headed to Texas Tech as a tight end and H-back as a preferred walk-on too. He will be a 3rd generation Red Raider.

Brazos Christian School’s Levi Hancock has been on Texas A&M’s radar as a preferred walk-on for about a year. And while he played quarterback for the Eagles, he has turned a lot of heads after turning in some solid performances during some Special Teams camps over the summer as a deep snapper. Levi has been a four-year letter winner for the Eagles and plans on pursuing a degree in either finance or Kinesiology. The entire school sawed them off after Levi signed his letter of intent.

Hearne High School Head Football Coach Ricky Sargent had a pair of seniors sign junior college football letters of intent. Jabari Dunn will continue his football career at Trinity Valley Community College. He is being recruited as an athlete and has shown he can play either receiver or defensive back while Steven Craft-Mitchell will stay closer to home. The defensive lineman will be playing for the Blinn Buccaneers this fall.

At Snook High School, the entire student body turned out to see Garrett Lero announce his future football plans. Garrett is headed to Hardin Simmons. The three-year letter winner was on the field for nearly every play the Bluejays had this past season minus a couple of kickoffs. Lero is being recruited as an Athlete.

St. Joseph Catholic School, offensive linemen Gabe Stratta is going to continue his football career. The 2 time all state center is headed to McPherson College in Kansas. He was a four-year letterman for the Eagles. The future Cowboy plans on studying Business Management and picked Hardin Simmons over Austin College and Southwestern.

Madisonville High School softball standout Maegan Anderson is signing with St. Thomas University in Houston. She picked the Celts over Trinity University and Lamar State. During her four-year career the third baseman has a .500 batting average and on base percentage of .630. She plans on studying forensic science.

