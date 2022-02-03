Advertisement

Redifer Named NCEA Fences Rider of the Month

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WACO, Texas – Texas A&M equestrian student-athlete Haley Redifer has been named the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Fences Rider of the Month, the NCEA announced Wednesday.

Redifer opened the spring slate scoring a 92 with Carrera, marking a career high ride. The senior became the third Aggie in program history to register a 92 in Fences, following Alex Desiderio in 2017 and Lindsay Smith in 2009. For her efforts, she was named the Most Outstanding Performer in Fences. Redifer defeated Baylor’s Caroline Fuller score of 90.

The monthly honor marks the second of her career and first since being named NCEA Rider of the Month in March 2020. Redifer is the third Aggie this season to earn monthly honors following Emmy-Lu Marsh as Reining Rider of the Month on Oct. 6 and Caroline Dance as Flat Rider of the Month on Nov. 29.

Texas A&M is back in SEC action on the road at No. 5 Georgia on Feb. 12.

