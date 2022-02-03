Advertisement

Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Ranked Eighth in Latest ITA Team Poll

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TEMPE, Ariz. – Texas A&M women’s tennis climbed five spots to the No. 8 position in the latest ITA Division I Women’s Team Rankings, as announced Wednesday morning by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

Wednesday’s ranking cemented the highest position the Aggies have held since head coach Mark Weaver took leadership of the program prior to the 2015-16 academic year. A&M’s ascent into the top-10 marks its highest ranking since April 15, 2015, when the Maroon & White garnered the No. 7 spot in the ITA Team Poll.

The Aggies are coming off their strongest weekend of the young 2022 season, as A&M toppled Princeton and Texas Tech to claim its fifth ITA Kickoff Weekend Regional Title in program history. The Maroon & White were led by Senior Jayci Goldsmith, who notched a top-10 doubles win alongside Tatiana Makarova over Princeton’s No. 7-ranked duo of Daria Frayman and Grace Joyce, also recording a ranked win against Texas Tech. Freshman Mary Stoiana and junior Carson Branstine each added ranked singles victories on the weekend, guiding A&M to the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships for the ninth time in program history.

ITA DIVISION I WOMEN’S TEAM RANKINGS

(First-Place Votes in Parentheses)

  • Texas (11)
  • North Carolina (1)
  • Georgia
  • California
  • Pepperdine
  • NC State
  • Virginia

T8.  Texas A&M

T8.  Oklahoma

10.  USC

11.  Ohio State

12.  Duke

13.  Florida

14.  Auburn

15.  Stanford

16.  Washington

17.  Old Dominion

18.  UCF

19.  UCLA

20.  Michigan

21.  Tennessee

22.  Oklahoma State

23.  Miami (FL)

24.  Florida State

25.  Baylor

Others Receiving Votes (Alphabetically): Arizona State, Georgia Tech, LMU, LSU, Ole Miss, Washington State

