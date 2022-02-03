Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Ranked Eighth in Latest ITA Team Poll
TEMPE, Ariz. – Texas A&M women’s tennis climbed five spots to the No. 8 position in the latest ITA Division I Women’s Team Rankings, as announced Wednesday morning by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
Wednesday’s ranking cemented the highest position the Aggies have held since head coach Mark Weaver took leadership of the program prior to the 2015-16 academic year. A&M’s ascent into the top-10 marks its highest ranking since April 15, 2015, when the Maroon & White garnered the No. 7 spot in the ITA Team Poll.
The Aggies are coming off their strongest weekend of the young 2022 season, as A&M toppled Princeton and Texas Tech to claim its fifth ITA Kickoff Weekend Regional Title in program history. The Maroon & White were led by Senior Jayci Goldsmith, who notched a top-10 doubles win alongside Tatiana Makarova over Princeton’s No. 7-ranked duo of Daria Frayman and Grace Joyce, also recording a ranked win against Texas Tech. Freshman Mary Stoiana and junior Carson Branstine each added ranked singles victories on the weekend, guiding A&M to the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships for the ninth time in program history.
ITA DIVISION I WOMEN’S TEAM RANKINGS
(First-Place Votes in Parentheses)
- Texas (11)
- North Carolina (1)
- Georgia
- California
- Pepperdine
- NC State
- Virginia
T8. Texas A&M
T8. Oklahoma
10. USC
11. Ohio State
12. Duke
13. Florida
14. Auburn
15. Stanford
16. Washington
17. Old Dominion
18. UCF
19. UCLA
20. Michigan
21. Tennessee
22. Oklahoma State
23. Miami (FL)
24. Florida State
25. Baylor
Others Receiving Votes (Alphabetically): Arizona State, Georgia Tech, LMU, LSU, Ole Miss, Washington State
