Thinking of buying a used car? Here’s what you need to know first!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Joining First News at Four to give some tips for buying a used car is Blake Jennings, the Founder of OnRamp.

OnRamp is a nonprofit working to provide reliable transportation to families in the Brazos Valley who need assistance. Founded in 2017, they work with local charities and religious organizations to find people to help. OnRamp has a series of instructional videos made by Jennings on their website on an array of topics about car ownership including how to avoid getting scammed when buying a used car.

According to Jennings one of the most important things to do is research. Today there are so many resources available on the internet so you can research cars, a budget, and the seller of the vehicle before you even look at the car. Jennings advises people to check the seller out on Facebook, find that person, and look through their profile.

“If it feels [like a scam] to you or a little messed up, just walk away, trust your instincts,” said Jennings.

Another important thing to do is run a VIN check so you can find out if the vehicle has been flooded or salvaged.

Once someone finds a car they like, Jennings has a few more recommendations. Take the time to walk around the car carefully and get inside the car and test everything. If anything feels off when test driving the car or meeting the seller, Jennings again suggests to walk away. Another essential thing to do is to pay for a pre-purchase inspection. This means getting the car checked out by an independent repair shop. Jennings stresses the importance of being patient when purchasing a car since it is such a big decision.

“There are so many scams and so many crooks in the market right now you need to take your time, do you due diligence, and make sure that you’re confident about your purchase decision,” said Jennings.

