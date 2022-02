UIL releases biennial realignment, setting new Brazos Valley districts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every two years the University Interscholastic League realigns school districts across the state of Texas in an effort to level the playing field as school enrollments change. These new district alignments will take place in the fall of 2022 and run through the spring of 2024. Here is who our Brazos Valley high schools will be competing against when the new school year begins in August.

Class 6A

District 12 Region II

Bryan, Copperas Cove, Hutto, Harker Heights, Pflugerville Weiss, Temple, Waco Midway

Class 5A Division I (Football)

District 11 Region III

A&M Consolidated, Cedar Park, College Station, Georgetown, Georgetown East View, Leander, Leander Glenn, Pflugerville, Hendrickson

Class 5A Division II (Football)

District 10 Region III

Brenham, Rudder, Huntsville, Montgomery, Lake Creek, Richmond Randle, Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated

Class 5A Volleyball, Basketball, Baseball

District 16 Region II

Dayton, Humble, Kingwood Park, Huntsville, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, New Caney Porter

District 21 Region III

Brenham, Rudder, College Station, A&M Consolidated, Magnolia, Magnolia West, Montgomery, Lake Creek

Class 4A Division I (Football)

District 12 Region III

Alvin Iowa Colony, Bay City, El Campo, Freeport, Brazosport, Navasota, Needville, Stafford

Class 4A Division II (Football)

District 10 Region III

Bellville, La Marque, Royal, Sealy, Sweeny, West Columbia, Columbia, Wharton

District 11 Region III

Gatesville, Madisonville, Robinson, Salado, Waco Connally

District 12 Region III

Caldwell, Cuero, Giddings, Gonzales, La Grange, Smithville

Class 4A (Basketball & Volleyball)

District 18 Region III

Bullard, Hudson, Jacksonville, Madisonville, Palestine, Rusk

District 22 Region III

Austin Achieve, Caldwell, Giddings, La Grange, Manor New Tech, Smithville, Taylor

District 25 Region IV

Bellville, El Campo, Navasota, Needville, Royal, Sealy, Wharton

Class 3A Division I (Football)

District 9 Region III

Coldspring-Oakhurst, Crockett, Diboll, Huntington, Palestine Westwood, Shepherd, Woodville

District 11 Region III

Cameron Yoe, Franklin, Academy, Lorena, McGregor, Rockdale, Troy

District 12 Region III

Columbus, Hallettsville, Hempstead, Hitchcock, Yoakum

Class 3A Division II (Football)

District 12 Region III

Anderson-Shiro, Hemphill, Kountze, New Waverly, Newton, Trinity, Warren

District 13 Region IV

Buffalo, Clifton, Elkhart, Florence, Lexington, Rogers

Class 3A (Basketball & Volleyball)

District 19 Region III

Cameron Yoe, Lexington, Academy, Lorena, McGregor, Rockdale, Rogers, Troy

District 20 Region III

Buffalo, Elkhart, Fairfield, Franklin, Groesbeck, Mexia, Palestine Westwood, Teague

District 23 Region III

Anderson-Shiro, Cleveland, Tarkington, Coldspring-Oakhurst, Crockett, New Waverly, Onalaska, Shepherd, Trinity

District 24 Region III

Boling, Danbury, East Bernard, H. Harmony School of Discovery, Hempstead, Hitchcock, Van Vleck, Wallis Brazos

Class 2A Division I (Football)

District 12 Region III

Centerville, Corrigan-Camden, Groveton, Leon, Normangee, Saratoga, West Hardin

District 13 Region IV

Flatonia, Hearne, Holland, Schulenburg, Thorndale, Thrall, Weimar

Class 2A Division II (Football)

District 12 Region III

Colmesneil, Deweyville, Evadale, Hull-Daisetta, Lovelady, Sabine Pass

District 13 Region IV

Bartlett, Bremond, Chilton, Granger, Iola, Milano

District 14 Region IV

Burton, Falls City, Louise, Snook, Somerville, Yorktown, Runge

Class 2A (Basketball)

District 18 Region III

Axtell, Bremond, Dawson, Hubbard, Marlin, Mart, Riesel, Wortham

District 20 Region III

Centerville, Grapeland, Groveton, Leon, Latexo, Lovelady

District 26 Region IV

Burton, Iola, Mumford, Normangee, Snook, Somerville

District 27 Region IV

Bartlett, Granger, Hearne, Holland, Milano, Thorndale, Thrall

Class 2A (Volleyball)

District 16 Region II

Bremond, Chilton, Marlin, Riesel, Rosebud-Lott

District 22 Region III

Centerville, Hearne, Iola, Leon, Normangee

District 23 Region III

Colmesneil, Corrigan-Camden, Grapeland, Groveton, Latexo, Lovelady

District 25 Region IV

Burton, Milano, Mumford, Snook, Somerville

Class 1A Division II (Football)

District 11 Region III

Buckholts, Calvert, Dime Box, Oglesby

Class 1A (Basketball)

District 29 Region IV

Buckholts, Calvert, Dime Box, Fayetteville, McDade, North Zulch, Richards, Round Top-Carmine

Class 1A (Volleyball)

District 27 Region IV

Buckholts, Calvert, Dime Box, North Zulch, Richards

