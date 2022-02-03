WAC Announces Preseason Softball Honors

DENVER – With the 2022 softball season set to begin next week, the Western Athletic Conference has announced its preseason honors as well as its preseason poll. All preseason awards were selected by the conference’s 11 head coaches.

This season the conference has separated its 11-team league into two divisions. The five teams based in Texas will form the Southwest Division with Stephen F. Austin predicted to win that division. The six schools based outside of the Lone Star State will compete in the West Division with defending WAC tournament champion Seattle U voted in the top spot.

The Stephen F. Austin duo of Shaylon Govan and Kassidy Wilbur were selected as the conference’s preseason Player and Pitcher of the Year respectively. Govan was selected as the Southland Conference Hitter of the Year and earned All-Region honors for the Ladyjacks in 2021. Wilbur was chosen as Player and Pitcher of the Year last season when Stephen F. Austin competed in the Southland Conference.

The 13-player preseason all-conference team features nine players who earned first- or second-team WAC accolades last season.

The season begins on Thursday, Feb. 10 with the WAC Softball Tournament set for May 12-14, hosted by Sam Houston St. at the Bearkat Softball Complex in Huntsville, Texas.

2022 WAC Preseason Player of the Year

Shaylon Govan (SFA)

2022 WAC Preseason Pitcher of the Year

Kassidy Wilbur (SFA)

2022 Softball Preseason All-WAC Team

Kayla Bowen (NMSU) Sr., Util.

Kristin Fifield (GCU), Jr., Util.

Gaby Garcia (SFA) Jr., C/OF

Shaylon Govan (SFA) Jr., INF/OF

Hannah Hughbanks (DSU) Jr., OF/1B

Ramsey Lopez (NMSU) r-Soph., INF

Carley Nance (SU) Grad., LHP

Stefanie Madrigal (SU) Jr., RHP

Gianna Nicoletti (GCU) Sr., OF

Linnah Rebolledo (UVU) Sr., INF/OF

Kalena Shepherd (UVU) Jr., C

Olivia Viggiano (SU) Sr., OF

Kassidy Wilbur (SFA) Sr., RHP

2022 WAC Softball Preseason Coaches Poll

West Division

Seattle U (5) – 25

NM State (1) – 20

Grand Canyon – 16

Dixie State – 13

California Baptist – 9

Utah Valley - 7

Southwest Division

Stephen F. Austin (4) – 16

Sam Houston (1) – 13

Abilene Christian – 9

Tarleton – 8

Lamar – 4

() – First place votes in parenthesis

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.