Advertisement

Winter Storm Warning: Thursday morning road condtions update with TxDOT

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As cold rain falls across much of the Brazos Valley Thursday morning, the Texas Department of Transportation is preparing for falling temperatures and ice accumulation across the area.

Bob Colwell with the Texas Department of Transportation says his team in the Bryan District, which serves 10 area counties, began work preparing and pretreating Wednesday.

“We started shift work as well, said Colwell. “Our men and women have been out all night working on the roadways.”

Colwell says bridges and overpasses will be the first areas to get hazardous.

“We will continue all day hitting those areas, and then we will continue to monitor anything as the temperatures continue to drop,” said Colwell.

A good resource for drivers to track any ice or snow on roadways is drivetexas.org.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berta Evelin Lopez-Vasquez, 21, is being charged with serious bodily injury to a child.
College Station babysitter suspected of seriously injuring 5-month-old child
Winter Storm Warning has been EXPANDED to include the northern half of the Brazos Valley...
Winter Storm Warning in effect for majority of Brazos Valley for Thursday
Schools are announcing closings.
Texas A&M, Blinn College and schools across the Brazos Valley cancel classes ahead of winter weather
Wednesday evening forecast for ice accumulation potential across the Brazos Valley Thursday
Winter Storm Warning in effect for majority of Brazos Valley for Thursday
College Station theft suspect
College Station clothing store looking for theft suspect

Latest News

2/3
Thursday PinPoint Update 2/3
Wednesday evening forecast for ice accumulation potential across the Brazos Valley Thursday
Winter Storm Warning in effect for majority of Brazos Valley for Thursday
Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications Matthew LeBlanc says one of the main factors...
Bryan ISD: Buses main factor in deciding to close schools Thursday
The Hispanic Forum of Bryan College Station is accepting scholarship applications. The deadline...
The Hispanic Forum of BCS is accepting scholarship applications