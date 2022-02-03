Winter Storm Warning: Thursday morning road condtions update with TxDOT

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As cold rain falls across much of the Brazos Valley Thursday morning, the Texas Department of Transportation is preparing for falling temperatures and ice accumulation across the area.

Bob Colwell with the Texas Department of Transportation says his team in the Bryan District, which serves 10 area counties, began work preparing and pretreating Wednesday.

“We started shift work as well, said Colwell. “Our men and women have been out all night working on the roadways.”

Colwell says bridges and overpasses will be the first areas to get hazardous.

“We will continue all day hitting those areas, and then we will continue to monitor anything as the temperatures continue to drop,” said Colwell.

A good resource for drivers to track any ice or snow on roadways is drivetexas.org.

