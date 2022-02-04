Advertisement

A&M-Auburn Tip Time Moved; Game to Air on ESPN

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Texas A&M men’s basketball’s game at Auburn on Feb. 12 has been moved to 11 a.m. and will now air nationally on ESPN, the SEC announced Friday.

The game was previously scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

Prior to their trip to The Plains, the Aggies host Missouri on Saturday at 3 p.m. and LSU on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s basketball, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiembk).

