A&M-Auburn Tip Time Moved; Game to Air on ESPN

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Texas A&M men’s basketball’s game at Auburn on Feb. 12 has been moved to 11 a.m. and will now air nationally on ESPN, the SEC announced Friday.

The game was previously scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

Prior to their trip to The Plains, the Aggies host Missouri on Saturday at 3 p.m. and LSU on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

