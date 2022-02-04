Advertisement

BCS first responders see increase in calls after relatively quiet morning and afternoon

As it so often seems, bridges and overpasses proved to be a major hazard. Some accidents included cars slipping sideways and blocking the roadway.(KBTX)
By Andy Krauss
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Both police and firefighters in Bryan and College Station said the morning and early afternoon of the year’s first significant winter weather system were pretty quiet, but that changed once it got dark and temperatures continued to drop.

Severe weather days can prove to be busy ones for first responders, since icy roads and even staying warm can present hazards. As the sun started to go down Thursday, problems on local roads started going up.

“It’s not like last year when we had the snow and kind of had a little bit of traction,” College Station firefighter and EMT Braden Rohde said. “This is going to be just straight ice, everything like that, so you’ve got to be careful whenever you’re walking or driving.”

As it so often seems, bridges and overpasses proved to be a major hazard. Some accidents included cars slipping sideways and blocking the roadway.

“Stay home. Stay home unless there’s something you need to go do,” Rohde said. “Roadways are going to be slick. Your stairs leading to your house are going to be slick. Ice is not a joke.”

“Folks need to take it easy in the morning and make sure we don’t have any overpasses that are iced over,” Bryan Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Gerald Burnett said. “A lot of times, we’ll get a little bit of ice on the overpasses, even when there’s no more rain, after a real cold night, and that could be true for the next few mornings.”

Firefighters also found themselves busy at an apartment building on Navidad Street in Bryan. No one was injured, but firefighters say the unit where it started is now unlivable. While firefighters say it’s unclear at this time if the cause was weather-related, they still want people to be mindful of their heat sources.

“We want folks to be careful with space heaters if they’re using supplemental heat in their homes,” Burnett said. “Be really careful. Make sure your smoke alarms are working properly, your carbon monoxide detectors are working.”

“Heat is a valuable thing. A lot of people take it for granted and don’t really appreciate it, but whenever we lose power it can get pretty cold in your house,” Rohde said. “That takes me to being safe. Watch out for your portable heaters or anything like that that could burn up or produce any kind of emission that you wouldn’t want to breathe in.”

Firefighters say they are expecting the next few mornings to present icy road conditions. They say their incident action plan for severe weather includes additional resources and units if there’s a surge in call volume.

“We worry about delays in our ability to respond in a timely manner, so because of that, they put some extra units in service just to be safe,” Burnett said.

