Concerned community members find multiple dogs left in freezing conditions

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Members of the community and the Bryan Animal Center are being praised for their response to a home Thursday afternoon where multiple dogs were found in freezing conditions.

According to multiple viewers that reached out to KBTX some of the dogs were tethered and some were roaming outside their yards in the cold with no adequate shelter from the freezing temperatures that swept through the Brazos Valley over the last few days.

Multiple community members called the Bryan Animal Center, Bryan Police Department, Animal Advocate, and founder of the nonprofit Wienerspiel, Judy LeUnes.

KBTX was told that after an investigation there was no belief that the dogs were being intentionally mistreated. While many residents called for the dogs to be removed, the Bryan Animal Center helped the resident be in compliance by donating four weather resistance dog igloos, one for each of his dogs.

Animal experts and advocates are stressing the importance of taking care of your pets during these extreme weather conditions. A Texas Law recently went into effect that makes it a crime to leave dogs outdoors with no shelter and clean water in extreme weather conditions, including cold snaps.

Dr. James Baggs, owner of the West Brazos Animal Center has dedicated his life to caring for animals in the region. He says like people, dogs are prone to conditions like frostbite and hypothermia and should be kept indoors if possible.

“Especially those that are not kept inside all the time are not acclimated to this level of cold,” said Baggs. “It’s super important that animals be kept in a sheltered area at all times, especially when temperatures are freezing and subfreezing.”

“If a person is in a situation where it’s impossible to bring their animals indoors, it’s absolutely mandatory that you do something to give that animal some kind of protection,” said Baggs.

LeUnes was there when the Bryan Animal Center arrived to the home Thursday. She says she was shocked to see the conditions but felt it wouldn’t be fair to judge the situation without hearing from the homeowner. She says a conversation with the homeowner took place where they explained their situation and showed proof of the dogs being cared for.

“One dog had a so-called shelter that was just boarded and obviously open to the elements and wouldn’t protect yesterday at all, and then another dog had a plastic crate that it wasn’t able to get into.”

LeUnes praises the response from the Bryan Animal Center and their willingness to help the pet owner.

“They were outstanding,” said LeUnes. “They actually brought four igloos, one for each dog, to the residence. They fed them, made sure they had water. They’re going to continue following up with the homeowner.”

“Legally, this man now is in compliance and is interested in further learning how to take better care of his dogs,” said LeUnes.

The Bryan Animal Center is in need of igloos and food so they can continue its mission of helping pets and families in need in the city of Bryan. There are multiple ways that you can make a donation to the Bryan Animal Center to find out more information click here.

