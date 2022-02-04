Advertisement

Firefighters respond to blaze at Bryan apartment complex

The blaze was reported just after 6:00 p.m. in the 800 block of Navidad Street.
Smoke was seen pouring out of an apartment building Thursday night on Navidad Street in Bryan.
Smoke was seen pouring out of an apartment building Thursday night on Navidad Street in Bryan.(Photo courtesy: Sandy Bardsley)
By Andy Krauss and Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex Thursday night in Bryan.

The blaze was reported just after 6:00 p.m. in the 800 block of Navidad Street near W Villa Maria Road and Finfeather Road.

Videos and photos from KBTX viewers show thick smoke pouring out of a second-level window in one of the buildings as firefighters arrived on the scene.

It’s unclear what started it and how many apartments have been affected.

We’ll update this story as more details become available.

