Firefighters respond to blaze at Bryan apartment complex

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex Thursday night in Bryan.

@KBTXRusty These are worth the numb fingers...Shots of the structure fire at Navidad street behind my complex in Bryan... pic.twitter.com/OIwFiYrgGU — Rob Williams (@robmeister30) February 4, 2022

The blaze was reported just after 6:00 p.m. in the 800 block of Navidad Street near W Villa Maria Road and Finfeather Road.

Videos and photos from KBTX viewers show thick smoke pouring out of a second-level window in one of the buildings as firefighters arrived on the scene.

It’s unclear what started it and how many apartments have been affected.

We’ll update this story as more details become available.

