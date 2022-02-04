Hard freeze 20s will test Brazos Valley residents pipes through the weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a day of wintry weather in the form of freezing rain, sleet, and snow flurries, now the Brazos Valley turns attention to bitterly cold temperatures heading into the weekend.

A HARD FREEZE WARNING is in effect through 9am Friday for expected overnight temperatures as low as 20°. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is also in place through the same time for expected wind chill values as low as 5°.

Bryan-College Station officially fell to freezing by noon Thursday. The next time the thermometer at Easterwood Airport is expected back above 32° should just after midday Friday. In all, 25 hours or so of at or below freezing temperatures are expected before heading for another freeze Friday night. For portion of the northern Brazos Valley, temperatures may not run higher than 32° until early Saturday afternoon for a collective freeze of 40-48 hours. Should pipes in these areas freeze Thursday night, they likely will not thaw out until sometime Saturday. That means should pipes burst anytime Thursday night or Friday, it likely will not be known until sometime Saturday afternoon.

Pipes are something Brazos Valley residents will need to be mindful of over the next several nights. Low temperatures will drop to a hard freeze Thursday night, Friday night, Saturday night, and likely Sunday night.

Forecast Low for Bryan-College Station Record Low Friday: 21° 12° - 1887 Saturday: 23° 10° - 1887 Sunday: 25° 10° - 1887 Monday: 29° 5 - 1895

Bryan Texas Utilities (BTU) suggests opening cabinets under sinks at night to allow warmer air to circulate around pipes. Also, dripping sinks to the tune of 5 or 6 drops of cold water per minute should help to move water enough to hinder a freeze.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY

While wind does not have an effect on pipes, it does have a major impact on humans, pets, and live stock. Friday morning a blustery north wind gusting 25mph will make it feel like the single-digits at sunrise nearly Brazos Valley-wide. In fact, most feels-like temperatures are expected around 5° or 6°. By afternoon, temperatures at or just above freezing coupled with that brisk, breezy wind will only feel like 20° - 25°, at best.

Bundle up, Brazos Valley. Stay warm!

