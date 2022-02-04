Inaugural ‘Back the Blue’ Hockey Tournament kicks off

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One Bryan police officer has organized a fundraiser for The 100 Club, to give back to the nonprofit.

The 100 Club is based out of Houston but supports surrounding counties. They help families when a first responder dies in the line of duty. Officer Stacey Dowling was the recipient of their support a few years back.

“If any first responder dies in the line of duty, they help the families out. They also provide equipment, K-9 equipment, equipment for officers and firefighters but really helping the families out is the big thing,” Dowling said.

Now, she continues to see more line of duty deaths and wants to give back. In the span of two months, she planned a hockey fundraiser.

“It’s sad and to help out with anything we can for the families, especially for the families. They have to deal with it for the rest of their lives and The 100 Club actually comes in and gives them a huge check and says ‘we got you’,” Dowling said.

Dowling planned the tournament with the support of Spirit Ice Arena who will also donate proceeds made from concessions.

A puck drop will take place on Friday night around 7:15 p.m. to kick off the tournament that will last through Sunday. Dowling has 56 players split into teams of four. Each team will have a captain who is in law enforcement.

Many local businesses and groups sponsored the event helping with fees. At the event, there will be jerseys, tee-shirts and more for sale. All those proceeds will benefit The 100 Club.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.