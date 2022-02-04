Advertisement

KBTX Weather: This year’s winter storm isn’t a repeat from 2021

Last year Bryan-College Station was at or below freezing for 86 hours
By Megan Calongne
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley joined First News at 4 in a conversation about how this year’s winter storm compared to last year’s.

This year, 231 out of 254 counties in Texas were placed under winter storm or weather alert. This system did not affect just Texas, it stretched all the way across the Mississippi and into the north east. But focusing back on Texas, the system produced freezing rain, sleet, and even some snow flurries. Most of this melted though because the temperature of the road may be below freezing but the soil underneath the road is in the upper 30s.

Here in Bryan-College Station, by the time this system has moved through it will have been about 25 hours with the temperature at or below freezing. Last year, this freeze time was as long as 86 hours. In 2021 Bryan-College Station had eight days and 23 hours of winter weather warnings compared to this year’s one day.

Despite this not being a repeat of last year, it is still important to check the road conditions online. Generally it should be down to a few slick spots on overpasses and bridges. This is due to a process called sublimation. Winkley describes this process as wind wicking the moisture off the roads and changing the ice from a solid to a gas. Because of this we shouldn’t have a mass shutdown of roadways.

Watch the full conversation in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berta Evelin Lopez-Vasquez, 21, is being charged with serious bodily injury to a child.
College Station babysitter suspected of seriously injuring 5-month-old child
Wednesday evening forecast for ice accumulation potential across the Brazos Valley Thursday
Winter Storm Warning in effect for majority of Brazos Valley for Thursday
Schools are announcing closings.
Texas A&M opening late Friday, Sam Houston State closed following winter weather
Winter Storm Warning has been EXPANDED to include the northern half of the Brazos Valley...
Winter Storm Warning in effect for majority of Brazos Valley for Thursday
College Station theft suspect
College Station clothing store looking for theft suspect

Latest News

Smoke was seen pouring out of an apartment building Thursday night on Navidad Street in Bryan.
Firefighters respond to blaze at Bryan apartment complex
Kim Pagach with Caldwell ISD said they made the decision to close schools for two days due to...
School closures last multiple days due to winter weather
Thursday Night Weather Update 2/3
Thursday Night Weather Update 2/3
Road conditions could become more dangerous as temperatures drop.
Officials advise travelers to stay inside until Friday afternoon