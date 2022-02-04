KBTX Weather: This year’s winter storm isn’t a repeat from 2021

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley joined First News at 4 in a conversation about how this year’s winter storm compared to last year’s.

This year, 231 out of 254 counties in Texas were placed under winter storm or weather alert. This system did not affect just Texas, it stretched all the way across the Mississippi and into the north east. But focusing back on Texas, the system produced freezing rain, sleet, and even some snow flurries. Most of this melted though because the temperature of the road may be below freezing but the soil underneath the road is in the upper 30s.

Here in Bryan-College Station, by the time this system has moved through it will have been about 25 hours with the temperature at or below freezing. Last year, this freeze time was as long as 86 hours. In 2021 Bryan-College Station had eight days and 23 hours of winter weather warnings compared to this year’s one day.

Despite this not being a repeat of last year, it is still important to check the road conditions online. Generally it should be down to a few slick spots on overpasses and bridges. This is due to a process called sublimation. Winkley describes this process as wind wicking the moisture off the roads and changing the ice from a solid to a gas. Because of this we shouldn’t have a mass shutdown of roadways.

