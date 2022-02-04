Advertisement

Non-weather related flooding in Texas A&M dorm temporarily displaces several students

Clean up begins at the Davis-Gary Hall on the campus of Texas A&M University.
Clean up begins at the Davis-Gary Hall on the campus of Texas A&M University.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thirty Texas A&M University students are spending the next few days and nights in a local hotel after a pipe burst in the Davis-Gary Hall, an 80-year-old building, on Wednesday evening.

According to university officials, a failed coupling caused the pipe to burst in a room on the fourth floor, displacing 30 of the 100 students who call Davis-Gary Hall home.

Officials say maintenance crews fixed the issue, and a remediation team was brought in to clean, dry, sanitize and repair all affected areas. Affected students are expected to return to their dorms by noon on Saturday.

Texas A&M is covering meal expenses and will provide transportation to and from the hotel until students are returned to their dorms.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

