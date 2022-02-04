Officials recommend less travel throughout the weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has been working around the clock monitoring and treating roads as freezing temperatures set in. TxDOT has used a combination of solutions including brine and magnesium chloride, according to Bob Colwell, Bryan district’s TxDOT public information officer.

“Driving on ice is a different animal than driving in snow because you never know what’s going to happen when you hit a patch of ice,” Colwell said.

Brazos County saw a total of 13 crashes Wednesday and Thursday and seven of those were weather-related accidents, according to Sergeant Justin Ruiz with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Colwell said the TxDOT team had to repeatedly re-treat areas on Thursday because of the constant sleet and snow. Now as conditions have eased, Colwell said his team has fewer worries about Brazos County roads.

“When the sun comes out, the wind is really helping us at this point to dry up all our roadways,” Colwell said.

Many officials have encouraged travelers to stay inside as freezing temperatures set in. Ruiz believes this should also apply throughout the weekend.

“If you get involved in a crash on the side of the road, it’s gonna get cold, it may take us some time to get there because of other response times and us making sure we’re safe,” Ruiz said.

If you have to leave home for work or to get essential items, Ruiz says it’s important to constantly watch your speed and distance from the cars around you. He also advised travelers to check road conditions before going anywhere outside of the Brazos Valley. You can check road conditions here.

