Pante Earns Spot on Canadian U20 Continental Championship Team

OTTAWA, Ontario – Texas A&M soccer standout Mia Pante earned a spot on the Canada National Team headed to compete in the CONCACAF 2022 Women’s Under-20 Championship in the Dominican Republic from February 25-March 12.

“All of us in Aggieland are so excited for Mia,” A&M head coach G Guerrieri said. “She is an incredibly focused and dedicated player with aspirations to be the very best player possible. She is also a great teammate and role model for our program. It’s wonderful to see all her hard work pay off.”

The CONCACAF Championship serves as the continental tournament for North America and the Caribbean region. In a draw last November, Canada was paired with Trinidad & Tobago, El Salvador and Saint Kitts & Nevis in the group stage with the top three teams headed to the knockout stage. Game dates and times have yet to be determined.

At the conclusion of the event, the champion, runner-up and third-place finisher qualify for the 2022 FIFA Women’s U20 World Cup in Costa Rica in August 2022.

Prior to heading to the Dominican Republic, Canada Women’s U20 National Team Coach Cindy Tye will put the squad through a 10-day training camp from February 15-24.

Pante enjoyed success in her rookie campaign, earning a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team. She ranked fourth in the SEC in assists with eight, despite missing three matches. She played in 15 matches, including 13 starts, logging 867 minutes on the pitch. She ended the season with 10 points with one goal to go with her team-high assist count. She had a stretch of four straight games with an assist, the longest by an Aggie since 2019.

The Vancouver, British Columbia, native has been an integral member of the Canada youth national teams since her U15 days. She played in the 2018 CONCACAF Girls U15 Championship in Bradenton, Florida, and was working with Canada attempting to qualify for the Women’s U17 World Cup when COVID-19 postponed the tournament.

