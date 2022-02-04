Advertisement

School closures last multiple days due to winter weather

Kim Pagach with Caldwell ISD said they made the decision to close schools for two days due to...
Kim Pagach with Caldwell ISD said they made the decision to close schools for two days due to roadway concerns. Freezing rain and low temperatures have brought a large concern to the area.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Schools, businesses and churches announced more closures planned for Friday as winter weather concerns continue.

Freezing rain caused slick roadways to close bringing concerns for travelers to work and school. Bryan, College Station and other surrounding school districts are closing their doors Thursday and Friday. This includes Caldwell ISD, who said their main concerns surround rural roads freezing.

“We just really felt in the safety of our students and parents that would be dropping these kids off,” Caldwell Director of Communications, Kim Pagach, said. “We have a lot of staff that commute so overall the best interest of our district it was to close these two days.”

To make a decision like this, Pagach said they discuss concerns with district administrators, surrounding schools and local officials. According to the KBTX Weather Team, freezing temperatures are expected to continue overnight over the next few days. Pagach said this is why the district feels confident in their decision to close.

School Closure Announcement: Please click here for details. https://www.caldwellschools.net/apps/pages/inclementweatherannouncement

Posted by Caldwell ISD on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

“When we make a decision like this it’s 100% that we know we are doing what we feel is in the best interest and safety of our students and staff or other families who have to travel,” she said.

While school and work are canceled, Pagach said they want people to remain safe as the weather concerns continue. With sun forecasted to begin melting the ice over the weekend, she said they look forward to getting students back to school next week.

“We want to wish them the best as far as staying warm and staying safe. And then looks like Monday will be a whole new bright sunny day and we’ll get them back into the class and resume as we normally do,” Pagach said.

For a list of local closures click here.

