This weekend: MSC OPAS presents Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

By Megan Calongne
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - OPAS is thrilled to present the Broadway national tour of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning hit Beautiful—The Carole King Musical. Beautiful follows the early life and career of the legendary and groundbreaking singer/songwriter.

Performances are on Friday, February 4 (7:30 PM) and Saturday, February 5 (2 PM and 7:30 PM) in Rudder Auditorium at Texas A&M University.

Tickets start at $30 and are on sale now at the MSC Box Office (979-845-1234) and online at www.MSCOPAS.org. Special ticket prices are available for students.

Anne Black the Executive Director of OPAS joined First News at Four to talk about their upcoming performances. On Beautiful, she said “[King’s] story is quite extraordinary.” Also coming up on February 16 and 17 is RENT. You can catch An Officer and a Gentleman on March 8 and 9. Fiddler on the Roof is playing on March 28 and 29.

