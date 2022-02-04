Advertisement

Time to accept COVID and move on? That what most Americans think, according to poll

According to a new poll from Monmouth University, most Americans feel it’s time to accept COVID as a part of life and move on.
By Megan Calongne
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to a new poll from Monmouth University, most Americans say it’s time to accept COVID as a part of life and move on.

70% of Americans surveyed say yes, they’re still concerned about the virus, and most like the idea of using face masks and continuing social distancing, but they’re not in favor of ever-changing guidelines.

Read more about the poll here.

Patrick Murray the President of Monmouth Polling Institute joined First News at Four to give some insight into this poll.

What exactly do they mean by “move on?” Murray explains that out of this 70% who want to move on, people fall into two groups. 40% of these people believe moving on means returning to a pre-pandemic normal--no vaccine mandates, no mask mandates and no social distancing guidelines.

The other 30% of people believe moving on means there should be some type of guidelines, but the guidelines should not shift every time there is a change in the pandemic. Murray described this point of view saying people feel “it’s time to just pick what [the guidelines] are and forget about all these emergency measures.”

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berta Evelin Lopez-Vasquez, 21, is being charged with serious bodily injury to a child.
College Station babysitter suspected of seriously injuring 5-month-old child
Wednesday evening forecast for ice accumulation potential across the Brazos Valley Thursday
Winter Storm Warning in effect for majority of Brazos Valley for Thursday
Schools are announcing closings.
Texas A&M opening late Friday, Sam Houston State closed following winter weather
Winter Storm Warning has been EXPANDED to include the northern half of the Brazos Valley...
Winter Storm Warning in effect for majority of Brazos Valley for Thursday
College Station theft suspect
College Station clothing store looking for theft suspect

Latest News

Pfizer is asking U.S. regulators to authorize extra-low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for...
Questions loom as COVID vaccine for kids under 5 nears
Some patients develop confusion or memory changes, symptoms which are classified as brain fog....
Without a vaccine not only are you more likely to get COVID, you’re more susceptible to long-haul COVID
On average, new cases of COVID-19 are down 39% from the omicron peak, and hospitalizations in...
COVID cases decline as tools to fight virus expand
Madelyn Sudduth of Lubbock smelling an orange for the first time in 14 months after contracting...
Pain specialist working to help reduce long term symptoms in COVID-19 patients