Time to accept COVID and move on? That what most Americans think, according to poll

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to a new poll from Monmouth University, most Americans say it’s time to accept COVID as a part of life and move on.

70% of Americans surveyed say yes, they’re still concerned about the virus, and most like the idea of using face masks and continuing social distancing, but they’re not in favor of ever-changing guidelines.

Read more about the poll here.

Patrick Murray the President of Monmouth Polling Institute joined First News at Four to give some insight into this poll.

What exactly do they mean by “move on?” Murray explains that out of this 70% who want to move on, people fall into two groups. 40% of these people believe moving on means returning to a pre-pandemic normal--no vaccine mandates, no mask mandates and no social distancing guidelines.

The other 30% of people believe moving on means there should be some type of guidelines, but the guidelines should not shift every time there is a change in the pandemic. Murray described this point of view saying people feel “it’s time to just pick what [the guidelines] are and forget about all these emergency measures.”

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.