Train vs 18-wheeler crash affecting traffic in Normangee
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic is being affected after a crash involving a train and 18-wheeler happened Friday near OSR and Main Street in Normangee.
The Leon County Office of Emergency Management says the train did not derail, no hazardous material was spilled and no one was injured in the crash. OSR is open but Leon County officials say drivers should avoid the area if possible
