Treat of the Day: CSISD Athletes signed by colleges

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the 18 College Station ISD athletes who signed national letters of intent today.

The athletes include baseball players Wesley Boedecker at TCS Postgrad Academy and Carson Kerbel at Navarro College. Cadence Mouton will be cheerleading at Blinn College.

The soon-to-be college football players are:

Jett Huff- University of Houston

Byron Johnson- UL Lafayette

Bradley Jones- Trinity University

Rhett Larson- SMU

Connor Lingren- TCU

Dawson Schremp- Lamar University

Jaxson Slanker- Texas A&M University

Traylen Suel- UT Permian Basin

Jaden Thomas- Blinn

Sam Trimble- Abilene Christian University

Kyle Walsh- Texas A&M University

The swimmers include Eric Xiao at Brandeis University, Hailey Buenemann at Stevenson University, and Michael Peng at MIT

Faith Taylor will be playing volleyball at Dallas College Cedar Valley.

18 more CSISD athletes signed national letters of intent today to be student-athletes in college. Congrats to you all... Posted by College Station I.S.D. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.