Treat of the Day: CSISD Athletes signed by colleges

By Megan Calongne
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the 18 College Station ISD athletes who signed national letters of intent today.

The athletes include baseball players Wesley Boedecker at TCS Postgrad Academy and Carson Kerbel at Navarro College. Cadence Mouton will be cheerleading at Blinn College.

The soon-to-be college football players are:

  • Jett Huff- University of Houston
  • Byron Johnson- UL Lafayette
  • Bradley Jones- Trinity University
  • Rhett Larson- SMU
  • Connor Lingren- TCU
  • Dawson Schremp- Lamar University
  • Jaxson Slanker- Texas A&M University
  • Traylen Suel- UT Permian Basin
  • Jaden Thomas- Blinn
  • Sam Trimble- Abilene Christian University
  • Kyle Walsh- Texas A&M University

The swimmers include Eric Xiao at Brandeis University, Hailey Buenemann at Stevenson University, and Michael Peng at MIT

Faith Taylor will be playing volleyball at Dallas College Cedar Valley.

18 more CSISD athletes signed national letters of intent today to be student-athletes in college. Congrats to you all...

