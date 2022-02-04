Advertisement

Wells scores a career high 30 as Texas A&M snaps 3 game losing streak with 77-64 win over Arkansas

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Feb. 3, 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M grabbed a 5-4 lead on a Jordan Nixon 3 pointer and never looked back as the Aggies snapped a 3 game losing streak Thursday night at Reed Arena.

Kayla Wells scored a career high 30 points as head coach Gary Blair won his 850th career game.

Nixon would have 8 points against Arkansas while Destiny Pitts would toss in 11.

Texas A&M will look to build on the win on Sunday at 11 AM when they will host Kentucky at Reed Arena.

